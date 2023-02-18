Namibian cricket team is currently touring Nepal for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 along with Scotland. Several players of their team including David Wiese is out for playing hte franchise T20 leagues and along with that they were hit with four injuries which stretched their squad thin. As a result, assistant coach Albie Morkel and Namibia head coach came on as substitute fielders against Nepal to assist the team.

Albie Morkel Comes On As Substitute Fielder

Namibian Assistant Coach Albie Morkel and Head Coach doing fielding for Namibia after their 4 players got injured during the Nepal tour. pic.twitter.com/VhCTdfuof2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2023

