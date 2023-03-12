UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has scored a half-century against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Having opted to bat first, UP have got a great start due to Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath. At the time of filing this report, UP Warriorz were 123-2 after 14 overs. They will be now looking to post a big total.

Alyssa Healy Scores Her Second Women’s Premier League Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)