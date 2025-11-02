India are currently playing in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. India batted first and posted a total of 298/7 on the board. They needed to be sharp on the field to be able to defend this score. An electric direct hit from Amanjot Kaur showed that India will be up for the job. South Africa were off to a solid start with Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt stitching a partnership. Brits tapped a ball from Renuka Singh Thakur and set off for a single. Renuka was on the follow through so Brits tried to run around her. In the small window, Amanjot picked up the ball from mid-wicket and nailed the direct hit. Tazmin Brits was well short of her crease when the ball lit up the stumps. Fans were elated to see the fielding effort and it went viral. What is the Highest Target Successfully Chased in ICC Women's World Cup Final? Check Details as India Post 298/7 in IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

Amanjot Kaur Nails Sensational Direct Hit to Run Out Tazmin Brits

A quick pick-up and a 🎯 Elation all around as #AmanjotKaur’s direct-hit provides the breakthrough Team India needed! #TanzimBritts makes her way back! 💥#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gGh9yFhTix pic.twitter.com/EP9eYuZ2zi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

