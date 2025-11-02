What is the highest target that has been successfully chased in an ICC Women's World Cup final? Many fans might have this question in mind after India posted 298/7 in the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Shafali Verma struck a sensational 87, Deepti Sharma hit 58 and Richa Ghosh had a 34-run cameo as India posted a fighting score. Well, the highest total ever chased in an ICC Women's World Cup final is 167. It was in the 2009 ICC Women's World Cup final where England had hunted down a target set by New Zealand. For South Africa to win tonight, they will need to pull off a record chase! India Women Register Second-Highest Total In ICC Women's World Cup Final, Score 298/7 in IND-W vs SA-W WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

List of Highest Successful Chases in ICC Women's World Cup Finals

🚨 HIGHEST SUCCESSFUL CHASES IN WORLD CUP FINALS (WODI) 🚨 South Africa need the highest-ever chase in a Women's World Cup final to beat India & lift the Cup 167 : ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🆚 🇳🇿NZ, 2009 165 : AUS 🇦🇺 🆚 🇳🇿 NZ, 1997 152 : AUS 🇦🇺 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG, 1982 128 : AUS 🇦🇺 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG, 1988#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/NM8U9UgYqi — Cricket Addiction (@CricketAdd1ct) November 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)