Amul tropical on Saturday, came up with yet another doodle after former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid appointed as head coach for Team India. The former Indian cricketer will take charge of the senior team from the home series against New Zealand. BCCI made an announcement about the same on November 3.

Here's the Ad Posted by Amul:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)