Star wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones became the 14th cricketer to play 100 or more ODI matches for the England women's national cricket team. The 31-year-old achieved this elusive milestone during the third ODI against the West Indies women's national cricket team at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, on June 7. Meanwhile, legendary Charlotte Edwards has played the most matches for her nation. She retired from ODI cricket after featuring in 191 games for the England women's cricket team. ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025: Dominant England Women Crush West Indies Women by 108 Runs in Opening ODI After T20I Series Sweep.

Amy Jones Achieves Elusive Feat!

Amy Jones plays in her 100th ODI today 😍 Incredible achievement for our Amy 🫶 pic.twitter.com/NSet6QvblM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2025

