One of the most explosive all-rounders in T20 cricket, Andre Russell shone for West Indies in his final international innings, scoring a brisk 36 off 15 deliveries in the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. Russell entered the field with the West Indies reeling on 99 for 5, and similarly started his innings hitting a six on the second ball the all-rounder faced. The star all-rounder went to hit as many as four sixes and two fours during his 15-ball knock, which was ended by Nathan Ellis, bringing an end to an exceptional career. Check Andre Russell's final international knock below. Australia Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Josh Inglis and Cameron Green Play Destructive Knocks As Aussies Take 2-0 Lead

Dre Russ Finishes With A Flurry

One Final Show from Dre Russ 🚀 A fitting last international innings from the West Indies all-rounder, showcasing the explosive talent that will be dearly missed by cricket fans everywhere 🥹#WIvsAus #AndreRussell pic.twitter.com/net68B3Woc — FanCode (@FanCode) July 23, 2025

