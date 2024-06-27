Anrich Nortje, the South Africa National Cricket Team fast bowler now has 50 wickets to his name in T20Is. Anrich Nortje dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai who was looking to clear the fielder in the deep. Omarzai didn't get enough and was caught by Tristan Stubbs. South Africa bowlers dominated the batters of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team as they bowled them out for just 56 runs in the SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Head Coach Jonathan Trott Fuels Up Afghanistan Players With Inspirational Pep-Talk Ahead of SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Says ‘Whatever It Takes’ (Watch Video).

Anrich Nortje Completes 50 Wickets in T20Is

Nortje gets his 50th T20I wicket!☝️



Omarzai is caught in the deep.



🇦🇫Afghanistan are 28/6 after 6.3 overd#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#OutOfThisWorld #T20WorldCup— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)