Jonathan Trott, the head coach of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team was spotted boosting up confidence of Afghanistan players with an inspirational pep-talk ahead of the SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Jonathan Trott said, "Whatever it takes, have fun tonight. Stick your chest up nice and proud. You guys have played brilliant cricket. This is the time to keep going." Afghanistan were bowled out for their lowest total ever in T20Is as South Africa bowlers rattled them up for just 56 runs. Rashid Khan Reprimanded by ICC for Bat-Throwing Incident During Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match.

Jonathan Trott's Inspirational Pep-Talk

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)