Anushka Sharma was seen adorably interacting with Rohit Sharma's baby boy 'Ahaan' during the IND vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on March 2. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's better-half was spotted interacting with the baby boy who was in the arms of his mother Ritika Sajdeh. Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli was also spotted in the background. Anushka Sharma and Vikas Kohli had turned up at the Dubai International Stadium to cheer for the Men in Blue and also root for Virat Kohli, who made his 300th ODI appearance. Anushka Sharma Reacts In Disbelief After Glenn Phillips Grabs Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Anushka Sharma's Interaction With Rohit Sharma's Child:

Ritika Bhabhi is with Ahaan at the stadium and Anushka Bhabhi is meeting Ahaan.😭🥹❤️ but I am still not sure whether this is Ritika Bhabhi or someone else. pic.twitter.com/bDZrMU55yU — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 2, 2025

