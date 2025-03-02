Glenn Phillips took an exceptional one-handed catch at point to dismiss Virat Kohli during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at Dubai, Kohli cut the ball from backfoot toward point and Phillips, who was at least a feet away, jumped and grabbed an one-handed stunner. Not only Kohli was surprised, even Anushka Sharma in the stands reacted in disbelief. 'Superman' Fans React in Awe After Glenn Phillips Grabs Sensational One-Handed Diving Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Anushka Sharma Reacts In Disbelief

How difficult it is to see your favorite person getting out in this manner. Anushka Sharma looked very Sad after Virat Kohli got out.If anyone knows lips reading then please tell us what she is trying to say #ViratKohli𓃵 #ChampionsTrophy#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/WPwPNJuZuH — Tide Bhai (@Public_Voice0) March 2, 2025

