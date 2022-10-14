Arjun Tendulkar returned impressive figures of 4/10 in his quota of four overs during Goa vs Hyderabad Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022 match. For the uninitiated, Tendulkar has shifted his domestic base to Goa from Mumbai for the 2022/23 season in order to feature in more matches. The pacer picked wickets of Prateek Reddy, Rahul Buddhi, Ravi Teja and Tilak Varma, who scored 62. However, Hyderabad won the game by 37 runs. In batting, Tendulkar scored just two runs. Prithvi Shaw Scores Century During Mumbai vs Assam Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Watch Video Highlights

4⃣ overs 1⃣0⃣ runs 4⃣ wickets Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad 👏 Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here🎥🔽https://t.co/Nauq12ZL0f#GOAvHYD | #SyedMushtaqAliT20 | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/eAqNI6BbUP — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 14, 2022

