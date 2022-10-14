Prithvi Shaw makes shouts of his selection in the Indian cricket limited overs team louder as he smashes his way to a monstrous century of 134 off just 61 deliveries against Assam in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Shaw helped Mumbai post mammoth 230/3 in 20 overs. During his knock, the right-handed batsman smashed 13 fours and nine sixes.

Prithvi Shaw Scores Massive Hundred

Maiden hundred for Captain Prithvi Shaw in T20 format, hundred from 46 balls including 10 fours and 6 sixes, A knock to remember, What a player. pic.twitter.com/bokhoHDAPQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022

