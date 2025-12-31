New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has once again drawn significant attention within the cricketing community following a remarkable 157-run performance against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The impactful innings have led to widespread speculation among fans and commentators regarding his upcoming stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with many highlighting his consistent domestic form. Sarfaraz Khan Brings Out Push-Up Celebration After Slamming Fastest-Ever Fifty For Mumbai in SMAT, Achieves Feat off 15 Balls During MUM vs RAJ Match (Watch Video).

Dominant Display Against Goa

Playing for Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan showcased his formidable batting prowess in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture. His innings of 157 runs was a crucial contribution, demonstrating his ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a high scoring rate. The performance underscored his reputation as a prolific scorer in India's domestic circuit.

The century was characterized by a blend of aggressive strokeplay and sensible accumulation, putting Mumbai in a strong position during the match. This individual brilliance has been a recurring theme in Khan's domestic career, where he has consistently posted significant scores across various formats.

Social Media Reacts to Khan's Form

Following his impressive knock, social media platforms were abuzz with reactions from cricket enthusiasts. Many users expressed admiration for Khan's talent and credited the Chennai Super Kings franchise for buying the Mumbai cricketer for IPL 2026.

'Sarfaraz Khan's Madness in Vijay Hazare Trophy'

🚨 Sarfaraz Khan Madness in Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa Runs - 157 Balls - 75 Strike rate - 210 4/6 - 9/14 He was brought by CSK for IPL 26 for just 75 lakh. Hope he will get to play some matches. I am sure he will definitely create an impact 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/8XBHSyft5Z — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 31, 2025

'Unbelievable'

Sarfaraz khan is just unbelievable 😵‍💫😵‍💫🔥 pic.twitter.com/IvRvQBbYbI — MajorClassic (@OpNs45580317) December 31, 2025

'Making Waves'

Sarfaraz Khan's explosive innings: Sarfaraz Khan played a magnificent innings of 157 runs against Goa, including 14 sixes and 9 fours. Runs from boundaries: 120 (14 sixes × 6 = 84, 9 fours × 4 = 36) Balls faced: Estimated 100-120 Team score: 444/ (in 50 overs) Achievements:… pic.twitter.com/rze3QaRKAL — Density001 (@Density001) December 31, 2025

'On Fire'

Sarfaraz Khan now DAYS 🔥🔥 — MD Raju 🇮🇳 (@MDRaju_Live) December 31, 2025

The discussions often revolved around his potential to be a game-changer for an IPL franchise, particularly given his strong record in white-ball cricket domestically. Fans highlighted his power-hitting capabilities and his knack for scoring under pressure, qualities highly sought after in the T20 format.

Awaiting a Consistent IPL Opportunity

Despite his consistent scoring in domestic competitions, Sarfaraz Khan's IPL career has seen him move between franchises and often feature in a limited capacity. He has previously represented teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. While he has shown glimpses of his potential, a sustained run of opportunities to cement his place has largely eluded him. Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams 48-Ball Hundred For Mumbai, Achieves Feat During MUM vs HAR SMAT 2025-26 Match.

His T20 strike rate and average in domestic cricket often outshine many players who secure regular IPL contracts. This discrepancy has been a point of contention for his supporters, who believe his performances warrant a more significant role in the world's premier T20 league.

Looking Ahead: IPL Prospects

This latest century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is particularly timely, coming as teams begin to fine-tune XIs for the upcoming IPL edition. His current form positions him as a strong contender for a starting XI spot in the CSK team.

