Cricket has seen many instances of players braving injuries and taking the cricket field. And Rishabh Pant walking out to bat with an injury in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 has got to be among the most inspiring stories in cricket in recent times. And his incredible show of grit reminded fans of Anil Kumble, who once bowled with a broken jaw against the West Indies in 2002. The India spin legend was struck by a bouncer by Mervyn Dillon and despite having a broken jaw, he came out to bowl and also took the wicket of Brian Lara. In Rishabh Pant's case, he was hit flush on his right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery, and it led to him to retire hurt. being taken off the field in an ambulance cart on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) issued a statement announcing that Rishabh Pant was available to bat and soon, he made his way out to the middle after the fall of a wicket. Rishabh Pant batted with an injured foot, also scoring a fifty in the process. Fans recalled Anil Kumble's heroic effort of bowling with a broken jaw as they lauded Rishabh Pant's show of bravery. Take a look at some reactions. 'Superhero with Superpowers' Netizens Laud Rishabh Pant After Wicketkeeper-Batter Comes Out To Bat Despite Foot Injury During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Walks Out to Bat Despite Injury

Anil Kumble Bowls With Broken Jaw

Bowling with a broken jaw 😳🔥👏🏼 Richards - “It was one of the bravest things I've seen on the field of play.” Kumble - “I didn't want to sit around.” Kumble bowled 14 consecutive overs and dismissed Brian Lara while bowling with a broken jaw. West Indies v India - St John's,… pic.twitter.com/xIWSHVDqMY — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 24, 2025

'Taking a Leaf Out of Anil Kumble's Book'

Taking a leaf out of Anil Kumble's book. https://t.co/Xcqdl5ePIL pic.twitter.com/L0XNDw2nGC — Arindam Mahapatra (@Maha7Arindam) July 24, 2025

'Respect'

They had a broken bone but that did not break their spirit. Anil Kumble, Antigua 2002 Rishabh Pant, Old Trafford 2025 Respect. pic.twitter.com/ezu7yrGHTq — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) July 24, 2025

'Reminds Me of Anil Kumble'

4th Test match between INDvsENG- Old Trafford (Manchester) Rishabh Pant the fighter, proud of you pant. Recovery after his December 2022 car accident-. Playing with fractured toe is not a cup of tea ☕️ he is actually a team player. He reminds me of legend Anil Kumble ji pic.twitter.com/vuGu4JDDaA — Raj Sharma (@crockraj) July 24, 2025

Another Fan Recalls Anil Kumble's Heroic Effort

Anil Kumble × Rishabh Pant 🫶💙 pic.twitter.com/XV4le80lTA — MS DHONI FAN (@msdhoni7781) July 24, 2025

'Hat's Off'

Rishabh Pant playing despite a serious injury! Reminds us of Anil Kumble, who also put the nation above pain! 🇮🇳❤️ Hats off, Pant! #ENGvIND #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/nQhhtprlee — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) July 24, 2025

