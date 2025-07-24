The India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 despite suffering a right foot injury on July 23. On opening day in Manchester, Pant was hit by a Chris Woakes delivery and had to retire hurt. The keeper-batter looked in immense pain and later went for the scans. Earlier on Day 2, the BCCI announced that Pant can bat despite his injury, and he walked out to bat after Ben Stokes removed Shardul Thakur. Fans on social media hailed Pant's courage to walk out and bat. Here are some of the reactions. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite His Foot Injury, Receives Loud Cheers From Fans at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

Superhero!

Superhero with superpowers, Rishabh Pant 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sOtOLrEBgP — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) July 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant Today

Rishabh Pant coming to play despite serious injury pic.twitter.com/CPJNXrvDa6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 24, 2025

Lion's Attitude!

WHOLE MANCHESTER GIVING STANDING OVATION TO RISHABH PANT 🫡 The man with lion's attitude can't giveup in any situation 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CSnw5TzwMJ — DIVYANSH CHAUHAN (@Imchauhan28) July 24, 2025

True Warrior Spirit for the Country

Rishabh Pant walks in limping but full of fight 🐯 True warrior spirit for the country 🇮🇳 Respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jVw8ebrSM4 — Shubman Gill Fc (@ShubmanGill7fc) July 24, 2025

Just Stand as Salute

THE WHOLE OLD TRAFFORD RISHABH PANT WHEN HE CAME TO BAT. - Just stand & Salute to this Man, Rishabh Pant. 🙇🫡 Pic:- BCCI pic.twitter.com/NTa3Z32X81 — ac (@ac_jaat22) July 24, 2025

