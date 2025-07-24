The India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 despite suffering a right foot injury on July 23. On opening day in Manchester, Pant was hit by a Chris Woakes delivery and had to retire hurt. The keeper-batter looked in immense pain and later went for the scans. Earlier on Day 2, the BCCI announced that Pant can bat despite his injury, and he walked out to bat after Ben Stokes removed Shardul Thakur. Fans on social media hailed Pant's courage to walk out and bat. Here are some of the reactions. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite His Foot Injury, Receives Loud Cheers From Fans at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

Superhero!

Rishabh Pant Today

Lion's Attitude!

True Warrior Spirit for the Country

Just Stand as Salute

