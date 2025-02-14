Ashleigh Gardner Picks Up Two Wickets in One Over, Dismisses Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge During GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

The Gujarat Giants captain earlier made a massive impact with the bat in hand, scoring an unbeaten 79 runs off just 37 deliveries. Ashleigh Gardner was appointed Gujarat Giants captain at the start of WPL 2025 and she replaced Beth Mooney.

Ashleigh Gardner (left) dismisses Smriti Mandhana (right) (Photo credit: X @wplt20)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Ashleigh Gardner made her presence felt with the ball in hand as she took two wickets in one over in the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 on Friday, February 14. The Gujarat Giants captain introduced herself into the attack in the second over of the second innings and struck with her very first delivery, trapping her opposite number Smriti Mandhana in front of the stumps for nine runs off seven balls. She wasn't done yet. The all-rounder further accounted for Danni Wyatt-Hodge off the last ball off the over by castling the England star. Ashleigh Gardner Hits a Hat-trick of Sixes off Prema Rawat's Bowling, Finishes With 79* off 37 Deliveries During GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Ashleigh Gardner's Two Wickets in One Over:

Cricket
