Ashleigh Gardner was in superb form in the first match of WPL 2025 as she finished with 79 runs off 37 deliveries during the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Friday, February 14. The Australia national cricket team all-rounder, who has been given the responsibility of leading Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025, led from the front with a scintillating performance with the bat in hand. In the 14th over of the first innings, Ashleigh Gardner took the attack to RCB's Prema Rawat, hitting her for three consecutive sixes. Ashleigh Gardner ended up undefeated with 79 runs to her name that came off just 37 deliveries, a knock that included three fours and eight sixes. Renuka Singh Thakur Picks Up First Wicket of WPL 2025, Castles Laura Wolvaardt During GG-W vs RCB-W Match (Watch Video).

Watch Ashleigh Gardner's Hat-Trick of Sixes Here:

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ 🚀#GG captain Ashleigh Gardner flexing her muscles with a hat-trick of sixes 💪💥 She also brings up her FIFTY off just 25 deliveries. Live 👉 https://t.co/jjI6oXJcBI #TATAWPL | #GGvRCB pic.twitter.com/1bRXNJ3Bep — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 14, 2025

