The Asia Cup 2025 has been finally confirmed and ACC has announced the dates, venye and schedule of continental competition. The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence from September 9 in UAE and the final will be played on September 28. The competition will have the group stage, the Super four stage and the final. India and Pakistan are in the same group and there is a chance they might play each other thrice in the competition. The India vs Pakistan group stage encounter will take place of September 14. Fans eager to get the Asia Cup 2025 will get it here. Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Tournament to Start from September 9, Final on 28; Confirms ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Announced

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! 🏏 The ACC Men’s T20I Asia Cup kicks off from 9th to 28th September in the UAE! 🤩 Get ready for thrilling matchups as the top 8 teams in Asia face off for continental glory! 👊#ACCMensAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/JzvV4wuxna — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 26, 2025

