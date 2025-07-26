The Asia Cup 2025, which is the 17th edition of the tournament, will take place from September 9 to September 28. The development was confirmed by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi on July 26. The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as confirmed by ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. The ACC president added that the details and schedule of the much-awaited tournament will be out soon. Asia Cup 2025: Teams Which Can Replace India If BCCI Decides To Pull Out of Continental Competition.

Asia Cup 2025 to be held in September 2025

Men's Asia Cup to be held from September 9-28 in the UAE. Detailed schedule to come out soon, confirms Mohsin Naqvi, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman on his 'X' account. pic.twitter.com/26RRsqANRU — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)