Australia have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals after the AFG vs AUS match ended in a no-result due to rain and a wet outfield in Lahore. Both teams share one point each. The heavens opened in the second innings with Australia 109/1 in 12.5 overs and although the rain stopped shortly after, the Gaddafi Stadium outfield had several puddles. The groundstaff as well as the super sopper were at work and they tried their best to clear out the water to make the ground ready for action in the AFG vs AUS match to resume. But unfortunately, there was just too much to water to clear out. With this, Australia have become the third team to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals while Afghanistan's chances are very, very slim. Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal Against Noor Ahmad During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Fans Praise Australian Captain for 'Sportsmanship' (Watch Video).

Australia Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

Australia etch their name in the semi-finals of another ICC event 👊 #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/q5rrn6aX7P — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2025

