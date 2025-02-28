Steve Smith withdrew a run out appeal against Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad during the Afghanistan vs Australia match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 28. This incident happened at the end of the 47th over of the first innings bowled by Nathan Ellis when Azmatullah Omarzai took a run and crossed over to the non-striker's end. Noor Ahmad, who ran over to the striker's end was unaware of the ball still not being dead. He left the crease to meet his teammate while Josh Inglis collected the ball and took out the stumps. However, as he appealed, Steve Smith was not too interested and signalled to withdraw the appeal. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Australia Star Smashes Quickfire Half-Century During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal Against Noor Ahmad, Watch:

'Really Great Sportsmanship'

Fan Lauds Steve Smith for Withdrawing Run Out Appeal

'Great Leader'

'Hats Off to Steve Smith'

'Noor Was Clearly Out'

