Steve Smith withdrew a run out appeal against Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad during the Afghanistan vs Australia match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 28. This incident happened at the end of the 47th over of the first innings bowled by Nathan Ellis when Azmatullah Omarzai took a run and crossed over to the non-striker's end. Noor Ahmad, who ran over to the striker's end was unaware of the ball still not being dead. He left the crease to meet his teammate while Josh Inglis collected the ball and took out the stumps. However, as he appealed, Steve Smith was not too interested and signalled to withdraw the appeal. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Australia Star Smashes Quickfire Half-Century During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal Against Noor Ahmad, Watch:

'Really Great Sportsmanship'

Really great sportsmanship from Steve Smith on withdrawing the appeal on what would have been a Bairstow2.0 moment. Been redeeming himself quite a bit since sand paper gate. Great to see — Young Squire Gwazquiat (@Gwaz007) February 28, 2025

Fan Lauds Steve Smith for Withdrawing Run Out Appeal

Steve Smith showed great sportsmanship when an Afghanistan player left the crease before the ball reached the keeper. Though the umpires wanted to check, Smith asked them to cancel the appeal. 👏 ❤️ #ChampionsTrophy2025 #CT2025 #AFGvAUS pic.twitter.com/oB31NclLXC — saifal khan (@SaifalKhan89599) February 28, 2025

'Great Leader'

Either in terms of captaincy or sportsmanship, Steve Smith proved to be great leader🫡... Feilding, Game awareness all on point💯... Insha'Allah you chase it, smith 💪🤲#AUSvAFG #AUSvsAFG #AFGvAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025 . pic.twitter.com/npoGFWwUre — Iqra (@Iqra87685226) February 28, 2025

'Hats Off to Steve Smith'

Hats off to Steve Smith @stevesmith49 who withdraws the appeal.. Sportsmanship by Great Smith.. Umpire didn't call off the over yet and Noor left the crease early then Inglis took off the bails, but Smith withdrawn it..#ChampionsTrophy2025 #AFGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/szRlcvWV9f — Saad (@Saad_dogar77) February 28, 2025

'Noor Was Clearly Out'

Great Sportsmanship from captain Steve Smith. Noor was clearly out. pic.twitter.com/E1uG9ajJt6 — Dinesh Verma (@DineshVerm1047) February 28, 2025

