Australia national cricket team created history during the Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game, by becoming the side to score the highest total in a powerplay in the tournament's history. The Aussies beat the previous highest total struck by the Sri Lanka national cricket team when they scored 87 runs against the South Africa national cricket team in 2017. The architects of the 90-run total against Afghanistan were Matt Short with 20 of 15 balls, Steve Smith with 13 of 13 balls, and Travis Head with his destructive 48 runs of 32 balls. What Happens If Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Lahore? Check Group B Qualification Scenario Here.

Australia Score Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy History :

Australia score the HIGHEST Powerplay total in Champions Trophy history. 90 - Australia🇦🇺 v AFG, TODAY 87 - Sri Lanka🇱🇰 v SA, 2017 80 - West Indies🏝️ v AUS, 2006 77 - South Africa🇿🇦 v IND, 2013 77 - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v WI, 2006#AUSvAFGpic.twitter.com/b0ulr4iYRb — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 28, 2025

