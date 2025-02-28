Afghanistan and Australia are currently engaged in a nail-biting encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stages. The winner of the clash will qualify for the semifinal. Afghanistan batted first in the game after winning the toss. Unlike the last game, they were not so fluent in their batting except for Sediqullah Atal, whose power packed knock of 85 runs gave them a platform from where they could launch in the end overs. The finish came from Azmatullah Omarzai who batted brilliantly scoring a half-century and took Afghanistan to a competitive total of 273. Chasing it, Australia got off to a strong start and scored 109/1 after just 12.5 overs before rain interrupted play in Lahore and the match had to be suspended. Spencer Johnson Shows Excellent Presence of Mind to Run Out Mohammad Nabi During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Afghanistan won their first match of the competition against England. Australia on the other hand, won against England but their match against South Africa was washed out due to rain. The Afghanistan vs Australia match has become a deciding match in the competition as the former has two points from two matches and the latter has three points from two matches. the winner of the match will cross the four point-mark and secure their place in the top four. But rain has come in as a hindrance and threatened it to be a washout. Fans eager to know what will happen if the match is washed out due to rain will get the entire information here. Azmatullah Omarzai Becomes Third Fastest Afghanistan Batter to Score 1000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

What Happens If Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Since the Australian innings is just 12.5 overs in and the minimum cut-off of 20 overs per side is yet to be crossed, DLS won't be applicable for the match. If the match is washed out due to match not re-starting or 20 overs not being completed, then both teams will share a point each. Now Australia has three points on the board. a point will take them to four, which means they will secure qualification for the semifinal. On the other hand, Afghanistan will still survive, but they will have to wait for England to win against South Africa with a big margin as they will have three points with a very poor net run rate.

