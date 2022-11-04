Australia survived a late onslaught from Rashid Khan to beat Afghanistan by four runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Friday, November 4. Batting first, Australia sans Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc, were captained by Matthew Wade. Glenn Maxwell starred with a half-century to help Australia get to a defendable total. In response, Afghanistan started off in a sedate manner but they were taken aback by a Rashid Khan onslaught, who smashed 48* off just 23 deliveries to take his side in touching distance of a famous win. Australia would now need Sri Lanka to beat England to qualify for the semifinals.

Australia vs Afghanistan Result:

