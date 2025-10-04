The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was abandoned due to persistent rain in Colombo on Saturday, October 4. Defending champions Australia Women's National Cricket Team was slated to take on co-hosts Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in a group-stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, but persistent rain at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo did not allow even the toss as the SL-W vs AUS-W match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. With the SL-W vs AUS-W match being called off due to rain in Colombo, the teams shared points. Australia now have three points from two matches while Sri Lanka have one from two matches. Snake Appears at India Women's National Cricket Team Training Session in Colombo Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Report.

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Abandoned

Women's World Cup: The Australia vs Sri Lanka game in Colombo has been called off. Although the cut-off time was at 8.08 pm, the umpires decided to abandon the match due to persistent rain on Saturday pic.twitter.com/gi9TmlKBaU — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025

