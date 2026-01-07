In a one-sided contest at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Pakistan completely outclassed Sri Lanka in the SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 by six wickets, as the Salman Ali Agha-led side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 129, Pakistan Sahibzada Farhan scored a brisk 36-ball 51, with contributions from Saim Ayub (24*) and Shadab Khan (18*) as the visitors reached the finish line without much hassle despite a collapse in the later stages of the innings. Wanindu Hasaranga shone with the ball, finishing with figures of 1 for 17. Earlier, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 128 as Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed rocked the hosts' batting lineup, claiming three wickets each. Janith Liyanage top-scored with 40 off 31, while others failed to convert starts into big scores. The SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026 will be played on January 9 in Dambulla. Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 T20I Live Streaming.

Pakistan Go 1-0 Up

A complete performance sees Pakistan edge out Sri Lanka in the first T20I 👊#SLvPAK 📝: https://t.co/LNJPVCSiJW pic.twitter.com/JqvXNRBDc6 — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)