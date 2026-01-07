The road to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 begins for Sri Lanka and Pakistan as both nations lock horns against each other in the three-match SL vs PAK T20I 2026 series. The SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 will be played tonight (January 7), with Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium hosting the contest in Dambulla, starting at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs PAK T20I 2026 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2026 live telecast on its Sony Ten TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode is also providing online streaming viewing options for SL vs PAK T20I 2026 on its app and website. SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026, Dambulla Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Rangiri International Stadium.

SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 Live Streaming

🇱🇰 The Lankan Lions are ready to defend the home turf against 🇵🇰 Who are you backing to take the lead? Watch Rhino Roofing Cup Sri Lanka 🆚 Pakistan T20I Series 2026, LIVE on #SonyLIV 🏏 pic.twitter.com/w3TctbFYoX — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SONYLiv). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)