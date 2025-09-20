The Women in Blue gave a tough fight in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. But, in the end, Alyssa Healy-led Australia women's national cricket team managed to win by 43 runs, and clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 412 runs, before getting all out in 47.5 overs. Beth Mooney struck a wonderful 138-run knock, while Georgia Voll (81) and Ellyse Perry (68) struck good fifties. Coming to chase the massive target, India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck 125 runs off 63 balls, scoring the fastest ton across both men's and women's cricket in ODIs, but in vain. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Deepti Sharma (72) also played tough knocks. But, with the continuous flow of wickets, the hosts surrendered in 47 overs, making 369. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Century by Indian Player in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat Off 50 Balls to Register Second Fastest Ton in WODI History During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 Result

