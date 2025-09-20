Smriti Mandhana has etched history in cricket. The India women's national cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana has now scored the fastest ODI century for India Women. The Women in Blue vice-captain reached her century in 50 balls during the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Also, this is not just the fastest century in WODI by an Indian; Mandhana's hundred is the fastest by an Indian, considering both men's and women's cricket. This century is also the second fastest in WODIs, just behind the 45-ball ton by Meg Lanning, against New Zealand in 2012. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Century by Indian Player in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat Off 50 Balls to Register Second Fastest Ton in WODI History During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Ton As Indian

NOW SHOWING: THE Smriti Mandhana Show 👸🍿 ✅ Fastest 💯 by an Indian in ODIs ✅ Second Fastest 💯 ever in WODIs Highest ever WODI chase on the cards? 🤞 pic.twitter.com/VZGQerpiW3 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2025

Second Fastest Ton in WODI History

Fastest ODI Century in Women's ODI 45b - Meg Lanning 50b - 𝗦𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗮* 57b - Karen Rolton 57b - Beth Mooney Fastest ODI Century in Women's ODI (INDW) 50b - 𝗦𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗮* 70b - Smriti Mandhana 77b - Smriti Mandhana 87b - Harmanpreet Kaur… pic.twitter.com/XFc3L96vBN — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 20, 2025

