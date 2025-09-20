Smriti Mandhana has etched history in cricket. The India women's national cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana has now scored the fastest ODI century for India Women. The Women in Blue vice-captain reached her century in 50 balls during the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Also, this is not just the fastest century in WODI by an Indian; Mandhana's hundred is the fastest by an Indian, considering both men's and women's cricket. This century is also the second fastest in WODIs, just behind the 45-ball ton by Meg Lanning, against New Zealand in 2012. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Century by Indian Player in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat Off 50 Balls to Register Second Fastest Ton in WODI History During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

