An Australian fan was heard shouting out 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans during the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 28. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala was packed to witness a repeat of the 2015 World Cup final between the Trans-Tasman rivals. As the Aussie fan chanted these slogans, the Indians in the crowd too joined him. Besides these, he also shouted 'Vande Mataram'. Australia prevailed over New Zealand in a five-run thriller.

Watch Video:

This Australian fan is surely enjoying the World Cup 2023. Bharat Mata ki Jai… 😃 Jay Shree Ram 🚩 #AUSvNZ #NZvAUS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/uitQbkCFxw — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) October 28, 2023

