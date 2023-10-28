Australia beat New Zealand by five runs in a memorable ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash on October 28. Batting first, Australia scored 388 with Travis Head scoring 109 off 67 balls with David Warner hitting 81 off 65. Glenn Maxwell (41 off 24) and Pat Cummins (34 off 17) were also among the runs. In response, New Zealand too had a good start and was kept in the chase by Rachin Ravindra, who scored his second century of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, smashing 116 off 89 balls with nine sixes and five fours. With this result, Australia have continued their winning run while New Zealand fell to a second consecutive defeat.

AUS vs NZ Result

Australia hold on by five runs in a World Cup thriller! #CWC23 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)