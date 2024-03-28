As Heinrich Klaasen unleashed carnage on the Mumbai Indians' bowlers, his little daughter Laya watched the action from the sidelines during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match. The little girl born in 2022 was seen wearing an SRH jersey and waving a franchise flag as her dad batted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Klaasen continued his fine form for Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashing 80 runs off just 34 balls to help his team post the highest-ever total in IPL history--277/3. SRH vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Records Broken and Created As Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians in A High-Scoring Contest.

Heinrich Klaasen's Daughter Watches Him in Action in SRH vs MI Match

The best seat in the house? Right next to dad's biggest fan! 🏟️🧡 HK’s little one was all of us today 😍 pic.twitter.com/aQsSO4D3Js — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2024

