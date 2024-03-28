Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged a memorable 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 and registered their first points on the table. A very high-scoring game in the history of IPL saw records shatter like made of glass. SRH batted first in the game, scoring a mammoth 277/3 in their 20 overs. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma showed their batting heroics guiding them to the total. Chasing it, Mumbai Indians got off a great start too but lost a bit of momentum in the middle and it was enough for them to end comfortably short of the finishing line. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beats Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs in IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's Heroics Help SRH Achieve Dominant Victory Against MI in Record-Breaking Encounter.

After Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first, SRH started all guns blazing with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashing them all around the park. Head raced to his half-century in no time and was followed by Abhishek. Their foundation gave a solid start to SRH and Heinrich Klaasen alongside Aiden Markam build on it guiding them to a humongous 277/3.

Chasing it, MI started strongly with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan taking on the SRH bowling. Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir carried on the momentum provided by them. But a spell of four overs in the middle where Hardik Pandya struggled to get going sealed the fate for Mumbai Indians and some big hitting in the end by Tim David couldn't save them from the loss.

SRH vs MI Stat Highlights:

# Sunrisers Hyderabad Scored the Highest Team Total in IPL History (277)

# 277/3 by SunRisers Hyderabad is the fourth highest total in T20s and the highest outside of Internationals

# 81/1 by SunRisers is their highest Powerplay score across IPL surpassing 79/0 against KKR in Hyderabad in the 2017 edition

# 16 balls taken by Abhishek Sharma to reach his half century makes it the fastest ever fifty for SRH in IPL.

# SRH scored the highest total for any team at the halfway mark in an IPL innings (148/2)

# This was the 10th instance of three individual 50+ scores in an innings in IPL and the first instance of all three batters reaching the 50-run milestone inside 25 balls

# Kwena Maphaka conceded the most by any bowler on his debut bowling innings (66)

# This match now has the joint-highest boundary count (4s+6s) in an IPL match (69)

# This match now has the fourth most sixes in team innings in the IPL (20)

# This match now has the most sixes hit in a Men’s T20 match (38)

# This match also has most sixes in an IPL game (38)

# This match now has the highest aggregates in an IPL match (523)

# MI scored the highest second-innings totals in the IPL (246)

# Mi scored the highest total by a team in losing cause (246)

# 500 runs in aggregate was scored in an IPL game for the first time

# MI now has the second highest score after first 10 overs in IPL (141/2)

# MI scored their fifth highest total in powerplay in this game (76/2)

# Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markam had the highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for SRH in the IPL (116*) RCB Funny Memes Go Viral During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match! Fans Rejoice As Sunrisers Hyderabad Breaks RCB's Record To Register Highest Score in IPL History.

An extremely high-scoring contest between two sides with turn into a competition of who could hit more sixes, saw Sunrisers Hyderabad come out on top. Mumbai Indians' bowling doesn't look promising despite Jasprit Bumrah's good performance and after losing back-to-back games, they need a change to return back to winning ways.

