Azhar Ali did a David Warner! Former Pakistan hit a 'pea roller' delivery to the fence after bowler Henry Crocombe dropped it while delivering the ball during the County Championship match between Worcestershire vs Sussex match. The ball accidentally slipped off Crocombe's hands when he was about to deliver it and Ali, who was batting on 91, walked out of his crease and waited forit to arrive before hitting it through the covers to the fence. But the ball was declared a no-ball and a dead ball later, according to the recent rules. Warner had a similar thing when he had walked out of his crease to hit Mohammad Hafeez for a six in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal between Australia and Pakistan. 'Million Memories in One Frame' Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Training Session Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!.

Watch Azhar Ali Do a David Warner Here!

Which teammate does this remind you of?#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/sPbLSHn0Vy — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 8, 2023

