Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the most loved cricketers, not just in India but also in the world. And these two greats of the game met in a training session ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli and Sachin were seen sharing a laugh as the two interacted and fans were indeed very happy to see them share a frame. Pictures of Virat Kohli's meeting with Sachin Tendulkar have gone viral on social media. Irfan Pathan Shares Throwback Picture of India's U19 Team for England Tour; Fans Spot Him, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar, See Pics

SR10 Meets VK18

