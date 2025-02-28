Azmatullah Omarzai has been one of the best cricketers for Afghanistan in the past two years and also won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the year due to his exploits with the bat and the ball. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Afghanistan and Australia, Omarzai also got to his 1000 run mark in ODIs, becoming the third fastest Afghanistan batter to do so after Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Spencer Johnson Nails Mitchell Starc-Like Yorker to Castle Rahmanullah Gurbaz During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Azmatullah Omarzai Becomes Third Fastest Afghanistan Batter to Score 1000 Runs in ODIs

1000 Runs For Azmatullah omarzai in ODIS, many more to come.👏 pic.twitter.com/sgIgcL5XrO — ACB Xtra (@acb_190) February 28, 2025

