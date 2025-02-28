Spencer Johnson nailed a Mitchell Starc-like yorker to get through the defenses of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the AFG vs AUS match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 28. This happened on the fifth ball of the very first over of the match where the left-arm pacer nailed a yorker that swung in late and went under the bat to crash into the stumps. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was a tad bit late in bringing down his bat and as a result, had to depart for a five-ball duck. Mitchell Starc earlier had revealed that he had a 'sore ankle' and 'personal views', which led him to miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch Spencer Johnson's Mitchell Starc-like Yorker to Castle Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Spencer Johnson nails the yorker to clean up Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over 🎯 Here's how to watch #AFGvAUS LIVE wherever you are ➡ https://t.co/S0poKnxpTX pic.twitter.com/eEn5kGakmN — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)