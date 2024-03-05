After a smashing hundred against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam wasn't able to continue the same performance in the reverse fixture and was run out on the first ball he faced when these two sides met on March 4. The incident is from match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 when Babar tried to sneak a single off Islamabad United bowler Naseem Shah by playing a ball towards mid-on in the fourth ball of the first over. However, the Peshawar captain wasn't quick enough as Alex Hales pulled off a direct hit at the non-striker's end, which caught him short of his crease. Peshawar went on to lose the match by 29 runs. Ball Boy Takes Sensational Catch, Gets Hug from Colin Munro During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Run Out by Alex Hales' Direct Hit

Excellence in the field 🎯 Babar Azam is run out as the Pindi Stadium roars in delight!#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #IUvPZ️ pic.twitter.com/x46WD6MnbW — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2024

