Babar Azam is one of the most popular cricketers in the world and his fans in Australia got him to sign autograph on the sidelines of a training session. The former skipper is with the Green Shirts in their tour Down Under where they will play three Tests against the reigning world champions, starting from December 14. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the star batter was seen engaging with fans as he signed on bats, balls and even on their shirts! The video has gone viral on social media. Pakistan face Australia in the first Test which will be played at the Optus Stadium in Western Australia. Pakistan Cricket Team Players Load Their Luggage on Truck After Reaching Australia Ahead of Three-Match Test Series, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

