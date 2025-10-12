Pakistan national cricket team batter Babar Azam's poor form continues in international cricket after he was dismissed for 23 runs during the opening Test against the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on Monday, October 12. The wicket incident happened on Day 1 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 during the second ball of the 60th over of Simon Harmer. The South Africa spinner bowled a flighted delivery, and Babar tried to defend the ball. However, the right-handed batter was hit on the front pad. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, and South Africa took a review. The replays confirmed three reds, and Babar departed for 23 of the 48 deliveries. No Virat Kohli! Babar Azam Becomes First Asian Batter To Complete 3000 Runs in WTC Cycle, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

🚨 Just 72 innings without Hundred in International Cricket, and people forgot how good Babar Azam was against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 at Multan. 🥶#PAKvSA#BabarAzampic.twitter.com/zRRsS0RAMF — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) October 12, 2025

