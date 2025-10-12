Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam scripted history as he became the first Asian batter to complete 3000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The right-handed batter reached this historic feat during the Test between the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on October 12. In the WTC cycle, Babar has amassed 3,012 runs in 37 matches, including eight centuries and 18 half-centuries. The Pakistan batter is ahead of Virat Kohli's tally of 2617 runs in 46 matches in the WTC cycle. Fact Check: Is Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Online Available on FanCode App and Official Website?

Babar Azam Creates History!

