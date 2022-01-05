Bangladesh registered a huge win over New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, January 5. Mushfiqur Rahim, who is one of the most experienced members of the team, hit the winning runs when he struck a four off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson.

Watch Bangladesh’s Winning Moment Here:

✅ First win in ANY format in New Zealand ✅ First Test win against New Zealand INCREDIBLE SCENES 😍😍😍 Bangladesh make history at the Bay Oval! Test cricket ❤️#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/GffWDcfS8U — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2022

