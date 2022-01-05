Bangladesh pulled off a historic win over New Zealand, as they defeated the reigning World Test Champions by eight wickets to win the first Test played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, January 5. This was Bangladesh's first-ever win in New Zealand and also the first time that they beaten the World Test Champions in the longest format of the game.

See the Final Score Here:

🔹 First win v New Zealand in New Zealand (in all formats) 🔹 First Test win v New Zealand 🔹 First away Test win against a team in the top five of the ICC Rankings 🔹 12 crucial #WTC23 points! History for Bangladesh at Bay Oval!#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/wTtmHfCITZ — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2022

