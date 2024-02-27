Comparing two players from different sports is a difficult task. However, one can rely on their achievements and accolades during their careers to make comparisons. When asked to make such a comparison, Bayern Munich chose their star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with ‘GOAT’ images in front of their names. Neuer has been an integral part of his club and country's success, much like Kohli's role in Indian cricket and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Neuer has had an illustrious football career, winning multiple league titles and personal accolades in the Bundesliga. Similarly, Kohli holds multiple records and has won numerous accolades for his performances. It is difficult to argue against the equivalence of these two megastars of their respective sports. ‘Life Is Good’ Kylian Mbappe Shares Cryptic Message on Instagram With Picture Overlooking Barcelona City.

Bayern Munich Name Virat Kohli As Cross-Sports Equivalent of Manuel Neuer

⚽ Manuel Neuer 🐐 🏏 Virat Kohli 🐐 https://t.co/5VTygpZioC — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) February 27, 2024

