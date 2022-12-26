Pakistan have lost their top order against New Zealand in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at National Stadium, Karachi. All three Pakistani batters threw their wickets while playing over aggressive shots, giving New Zealand an early edge in the Test match. This comes after a gruelling England series where Pakistan failed to tackle the aggressive Bazball approach of Brendon McCullum's side. Meanwhile, just ahead of the NZ Test series, former star Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was selected as the interim chief selector. Fans from all over the world did not like Pakistan's approach or Afridiball (as the fans have termed it) and have started to compare it with Bazball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shares Video of a Decade Long Journey with the Indian Team (Watch Video).

Afridiball?

What is this bootiyaapa? AfridiBall? Imam Ul Haq jumps out of crease like Shafique & Shan 🤣🤣🤣 Arrey, this is 1st session of 15! Ya #najamsethi aya aur match fixing laya?? ye bhi ho sakta hai #PAkvNZ #BabarAzam — Imperial Tiffin (@Yash_Dhawan_) December 26, 2022

Definition of Afridiball?

2 brainless stepping out and stumpings, that's Afridiball for you.#PAKvNZ — ا (@bobydriive) December 26, 2022

Bazball isn't Just Mindless Slogging

Dear Pakistan, are you playing BazBall or AfridiBall ?? The former isn't about mindlessly slogging every delivery. #crickettwitter #BazBall — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) December 26, 2022

No Connects Only Misses

This is AfridiBall. No connects Only misses — sourav (@Purplepatch22) December 26, 2022

Afridiball in Action

Bazball/Afridiball?

2 stumping in 6 overs. Pakistan fancying to be bazball ending up doing Afridiball 😝 — Aniruddha (@janiruddha12) December 26, 2022

