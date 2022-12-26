Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared an emotional video of his 10-year journey with the Indian team. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar made his Indian team debut on December 25, 2012, against Pakistan in a T20I. Since then the 32-year-old has represented India in 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is, taking 294 wickets. Throughout the last decade, Bhuvi had many great moments with the Indian team. In the recent video posted by Bhuvneshwar, we can watch glimpses of those moments. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Wishes ‘Merry Christmas to All’ With a Super Fun Video on Instagram.

A Decade of Bhuvnehwar Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi)

