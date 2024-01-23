Jaydev Unadkat was awarded the Madhavrao Scindia Award for finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season at the BCCI Awards on January 23. Unadkat has been one of the most consistent performers in Indian domestic cricket. The left-arm pacer took 67 wickets in 10 matches that season in the Ranji Trophy, with his best figures being 7/56. Ravichandran Ashwin presented the award to Unadkat at the award ceremony. ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2023 Announced: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Only Indians; Pat Cummins Named Captain.

Jaydev Unadkat Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award

Time to recognise some 🔝 performances in Ranji Trophy 🏆🙌 Check out the winners of the Madhavrao Scindia Award 👏👏#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/XG7v2SYZsu — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

