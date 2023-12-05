The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to congratulate BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on being awarded the Sports Business Leader of the Year Award. The award was presented to Jay Shah at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Sports Business Awards 2023. Jay Shah received the award for his contribution to taking the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to new heights, the creation of the Women's Premier League, and steering the inclusion of cricket at the Olympics. Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Receives 'Sports Leader of the Year - Female' at CII Scorecard 2023 Event in Delhi

CONGRATULATIONS to BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah on being awarded the Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at the @FollowCII Sports Business Awards 2023. A first for any leader in Indian Sports administration, this recognition is truly deserved! His leadership has left an… pic.twitter.com/FkPYyv9PI3 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2023

