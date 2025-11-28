India's squad for the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 has been announced by the BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Junior Cricket Committee on Friday, November 28. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has made quite an impact at just 14 years of age, was included in India's squad. Ayush Mhatre, who has been previously led the Indian team, will continue to lead the side and he will have Vihaan Malhotra as the vice-captain. Kishan Kumar Singh has been picked and his selection is subject to obtaining fitness clearance. The ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 is set to be played in Dubai on December 12. India have been placed in Group A with Pakistan and two qualifier teams. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Hundred, Becomes India's Joint Third-Fastest T20 Centurion During India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match.

India's Squad for U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Announced:

🚨 NEWS 🚨 India’s U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup announced. The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from 12th December. Details 🔽 https://t.co/NQS4ihS8hn — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2025

